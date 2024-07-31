49-year-old Boise man arrested, charged with sexual exploitation of a child

BOISE, Idaho — Attorney General Raúl Labrador has announced the arrest of a 49-year-old Boise man by the Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force for sexual exploitation of a minor.

Thomas Harper of Boise was arrested on Tuesday, July 30 for five counts of sexual exploitation of a child.

“Each arrest made by our ICAC Unit helps to keep children safe from those who would sexually abuse and exploit them,” said Attorney General Labrador. “I’m proud of the hard work done by our investigators and prosecutors to keep these predators off our streets. It’s a top priority for my office and our dedicated staff and community partners share this commitment.”

The ICAC Task Force was assisted by the Boise Police Department.

If you have any information regarding the exploitation of children, please contact local police, the Attorney General’s ICAC Unit at 208-947-8700, or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.