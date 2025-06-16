38th annual Alive After 5 concert series kicks off Wednesday

The 38th annual Alive After 5 concert series kicks off this Wednesday, June 18, at the Grove Plaza in downtown Boise.

The free concert series is put on through a partnership between the Downtown Boise Foundation and Duck Club, a local booking agency. The lineup features a mix of touring and local artists, with this year's featuring Cat Clyde, Yarn, Afrosonics, and more.

The weekly shows run from 5 to 8 p.m. every Wednesday through the end of July.

Beer, wine, and seltzer, as well as nonalcoholic options, will be available for purchase. Tips collected at the bars will benefit local nonprofits, including Jesse Tree and the Wassmuth Center for Human Rights.

Full lineup:

June 18: DUG, with opening band Tater Patch

DUG, with opening band Tater Patch June 25: Cat Clyde, with opening band Brand New Companion

Cat Clyde, with opening band Brand New Companion July 2: Yarn, with opening band Bread and Circus

Yarn, with opening band Bread and Circus July 9: Mitchum Yacoub, with opening band Lobo Lara

Mitchum Yacoub, with opening band Lobo Lara July 16: Afrosonics, with opening band Unity

Afrosonics, with opening band Unity July 23: Glitterfox, with opening band Red Caroline

Glitterfox, with opening band Red Caroline July 30: Boot Juice, with opening band Surf Green Machine