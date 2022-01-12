You Can Get Girl Scout Cookies Delivered On Demand With DoorDash

Girl Scout Cookie season is here just in time to lift us out of our post-holiday season doldrums. This year, you may see local troops in stores with boxes spread out on a table or going door-to-door to take orders of Thin Mints, Samoas and other favorite varieties. However, these industrious and creative little ones know the importance of staying innovative in the digital age.

That’s why for 2022, the Girl Scouts will not only keep offering online cookie ordering but also a new nationwide partnership with DoorDash. This means you’ll be able to order your favorite boxes of cookies and have them delivered to your front door.

Isn’t technology delicious?

Starting in February, the Girls Scouts will use DoorDash to allow customers to order cookies on-demand. However, local scouts will still be in charge of fulfilling all the orders. It apparently didn’t take much convincing to get the company’s executives on board with the partnership.

“As a Girl Scout Cookie lover myself, I am so excited to welcome Girl Scouts of the USA to our platform, providing a fast and convenient option for customers to access beloved Girl Scout Cookies on-demand, while empowering Girl Scouts to meaningfully grow their cookie businesses,” said Shanna PreveÌ, DoorDash’s vice president of strategic partnerships and business development in a press release. “Through this collaboration, we aim to provide access and opportunity for Girl Scouts, while providing their neighborhoods with safe, efficient, and enjoyable ways to support their local troops.”

As both technology and the COVID-19 pandemic continue to evolve, the Girl Scouts have been doing the same to adapt to the steady demand for their beloved cookies. Offering on-demand cookie delivery is the latest innovation to keep sales booming and cookie lovers happy, according to interim Girl Scouts USA CEO Judith Batty.

“In 2021, Girl Scouts created new ways to be successful in their cookie businesses so they could continue to use their cookie funds to power experiences like camp, troop activities and service projects in their communities,” Batty said in the press statement.

Here are all the ways you can get your Girl Scout Cookies this year:

If you know a Girl Scout, reach out to her to find out how she’s selling cookies.

Text COOKIES to 59618 to be among the first to receive information about Girl Scout Cookies and updates related to the snacks.

Visit DoorDash.com or download the app to find out if and when on-demand delivery is available in your area by searching for “Girl Scouts.” If it’s not immediately available, continue to check back in to find a troop in your area that’s active.

Beginning Feb. 18, enter your zip code into the official online Girl Scout Cookie Finder to find a booth near you, purchase cookies from a local troop for delivery or to donate cookies to first responders and local causes.

A Rich New Flavor For 2022

There is also a new Girl Scout Cookie making its debut this year! The Adventureful is a “brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt,” according to a description from the Girl Scouts. Sounds delicious to us!

So, get the family together, prepare your order list and maybe add in an extra box or two for yourself to tuck away for special occasions (or quarantine days).

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.