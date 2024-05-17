The best things to buy at Memorial Day sales

Memorial Day is a great time to find deep discounts and save big on everything from grills and outdoor equipment to furniture and mattresses. In fact, you will find some of the biggest sales of the year coming up and the best sales since Presidents Day way back in February.

Salesman Tony Green is getting ready for a big week of holiday sales at his hardware store, Woods Hardware.

"It's Memorial Day; it's gonna be fun," he said.

His store has grills and outdoor gear for as much as 50% off.

Julie Ramhold, a consumer analyst for DealNews, walked us through other discounts she expects to see this Memorial Day, including major appliances for up to 40% off.

With stores more fully stocked than they have been since 2019, she expects to see some of the biggest markdowns in years.

Home improvement items, furniture

"Some home improvement stores may take even more off," she said. "I've seen Home Depot take up to 53% off in the past."

That means markdowns on paint, patio furniture, and even grills and fire pits. Also having big sales: indoor and outdoor furniture and anything bedroom-related.

Carol Smith was finding some great prices on pieces for a home office at the regional chain Furniture Fair.

"I am looking for a credenza for file storage in my study," she said.

Great mattress sales

Ramhold says you'll find great markdowns on mattresses, but it depends on where you shop.

"If you're looking at online mattress places, it's very common to see things like 20 to 25% off at Casper or Purple," she said.

In-person, she says mattress discounts vary.

"Some stores will have up to 50% off," she said, "or they have $600 off on particular brands."

Other categories that dominate Memorial Day, according to DealNews:



Spring clothing, which can also be worn all summer long



Certain electronics, like TVs (though laptops see bigger markdowns during July back-to-school sales)

More sales to come this summer

But you don't have to give in to the "best prices of the season" pitch just yet. Ramhold says there will be more opportunities to save.

"The Fourth of July will bring some more electronic deals for sure, and even the start of back-to-school sales," she said.

In addition, Amazon's Prime Day event returns in July, though the dates are yet to be announced.

So if you need something for the home, retailers are ready with great deals from now through May 31, so you don't waste your money.

