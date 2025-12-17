Ham over beef, and other ways to keep Christmas meal costs down

With one week left before Christmas Eve, shoppers are facing higher prices on classic holiday staples like roasts, ham and turkey compared to last year.

However, retail experts say strategic planning and smart shopping techniques can help families prepare memorable holiday meals without breaking their budgets.

Affordable holiday dinner options

At the Rivertown IGA, customers are stocking up for holiday feasts, with many opting for ham dinners as beef prices reach record highs. Store marketing director Heather Frye said baked ham offers the best protein value at $3 per pound or less.

"Half hams, whole hams, quarter hams, and right now we have coupons for $2 off and $5 off," Frye said.

She recommends looking for deals on side dishes like green beans, zucchini, and especially potatoes, which are currently priced at $1.99 for a 5-pound bag.

Easy ways to save on your Christmas meal

Budget-friendly strategies

Amrita Bhasin, a CEO in the retail tech space, emphasizes the importance of meal planning to stick to a budget.

"Having a plan when you go into the grocery store statistically, scientifically, does make you spend less because you walk in there, and you know exactly what aisles you're going to," Bhasin said. "Know what you're getting. You're not wandering around like, 'do I need another bag of chips? Do I need marshmallows?'"

Clay Cary, a senior trends analyst with CouponFollow, suggested families utilize warehouse stores if cooking multiple dishes or meals throughout the season.

"Something on Christmas Eve, something on Christmas, something on New Year's or whatever, that particularly is when the wholesalers can really help," Cary said.

He said buy your ingredients in bulk and stretch them out over the course of the week, but make sure not to overbuy, especially on food that will go bad. Cary recommended warehouse stores for non-perishables like cooking oils or flour, but suggested other grocers or supermarkets for produce.

"You just have to be thoughtful about, 'Am I actually going to use this or not?'" he said.

Stretching your holiday meal

To maximize holiday meals, women's consumer expert Shampaigne Graves recommended using freezers strategically and repurposing leftovers.

"Utilize your freezer. It's there for a reason," Graves said.

She suggested creating homemade frozen meals from holiday leftovers.

"I've seen some really cool things where people are making their own microwave meals. There are some really cool molds that you can buy," Graves said.

Graves also advised joining store loyalty programs and downloading retailer apps for flash deals on meat, sides and desserts.

Unlike Thanksgiving's traditional pumpkin pie, Christmas offers flexibility to choose the most affordable dessert options, whether cake, pie or cookies.

Apps also allow holiday shoppers to compare prices offered by big box retailers against prices at local grocers.

"We are your community grocery store, and we’re passing savings onto you," Frye said.

Shop strategically this holiday season, so you don’t waste your money.

