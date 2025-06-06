Father's Day deals: Great gifts for under $100

Father's Day is just around the corner on June 15, and retailers are rolling out sales on everything from power tools to tech gadgets for the dad in your life.

And best of all, anyone can take advantage of these deals, even if you don't have a dad to buy for.

We visited an Ace Hardware store to see what kind of deals you can find for the garage guru, Mr. Fix-it, or just the king of your backyard.

Ed Rooch, an Ace salesman, said it's going to be a busy week, where tool kits, power tools, and lawn equipment are all on sale.

"Many of them are running anywhere from $30 to $50 off," Rooch said.

He showed markdowns on popular DeWalt lithium-battery operated tools, a perfect gift to any dad who likes working around the home.

Rooch says this week also brings something you rarely see – markdowns on top-rated Weber grills, with several marked at $100 off or more.

"There's some specials, yes, for Father's Day, we have the Weber Spirit on sale," Rooch said.

Watch as our retail experts show some great gifts for Father's Day:

What to buy at Father's Day sales, and where the best deals are

Unique deals for dad

But what if dad doesn't need anything from the hardware store?

Trae Bodge, smart shopping expert at TrueTrae.com, says for those dads who are especially hard to buy for, personalized gifts are a great option, especially when you're on a budget.

"Personalization is a huge trend right now," Bodge said.

Her product ideas include a luxury robe gift set, a stamped leather wallet, cupcake cup candies and a smartphone photo printer – all are less than $100.

And Bodge says if you're really stumped, try the app "Gift-Ya" – a modern-day version of the gift card.

"You can choose either his favorite store or restaurant that he can shop at, or you can choose the visa options, so he could use it literally anywhere," Bodge said.

"He receives a notification by text. He pairs it with his debit card or credit card, and then that spending money that you've put into it is available for him to use right away."

Bodge also recommends giving an experience, like taking dad to play miniature golf or roller skating.

"You could go on a site like Groupon, for example, and look for discounts," Bodge said. "For dad and the kids. And that's a great inexpensive and fun way to do that."

So, whether you are looking for unique gifts or hitting the hardware store for quintessential "dad" gifts, this is a great time to shop, so you don't waste your money.

