Costco is offering discounts on weight loss drugs, but doctors are warning people about risks

Weight loss drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy just became significantly more affordable, with savings of nearly $1,000 per month available at Costco. But doctors say there's an important catch consumers need to understand before trying discount alternatives.

WATCH: What doctors say you need to know to protect your health and your wallet

Can you get discounted Ozempic at Costco?

GLP-1 weight loss drugs often come with a hefty price tag. Typically, patients pay $1,200 to $1,400 per month for these medications.

Dr. Shawn Peavie, an endocrinologist with The Christ Hospital, told us that the demand for weight loss drugs has skyrocketed in recent years.

"It's daily that you're talking to multiple patients about this medication class. We've actually even had to hire extra people just to help with the coverage of the phone calls, messages, the prior authorizations, the appeals that are needed just for this medication class," Peavie said.

The high cost becomes even more challenging when insurance won't cover the medications. Many insurance plans still refuse to cover these drugs for weight loss purposes.

"It's well below 50% of those will cover these medications for the weight-related issues," Peavie said.

Now there's a new option for patients seeking more affordable access. Novo Nordisk says its medications can now be purchased at Costco or Sam's Club for $499 without insurance.

"So, definitely cost savings. It's still not super affordable, but it's lowered the price," Peavie said.

Even with the discount, the $499 price point remains out of reach for many patients. This has led some people to turn to unregulated online alternatives, which doctors strongly warn against.

"When you're looking online, be very careful with that because some of these are compound meds. You don't know what you're getting. They're not FDA approved and regulated the same way," Peavie said.

Some of those compounded versions may cost a few hundred dollars less, but doctors say they could put both your health and your money at risk.

"You just have to be cautious because you don't know what you're getting," Peavie said.

There is some encouraging news on the horizon. More medication options could be available soon, which should help drive prices down further.

"It's likely that over the next year or two, there may even be two to four more of these medications on the market. So that will definitely help pricing," Peavie said.

How to find the best deals safely

For patients looking to save money on these medications, doctors recommend starting with a conversation with their healthcare provider.

"I would first reach out to your doctor, see if you're a candidate, and then get a prescription. The drug companies themselves have had direct-to-consumer, lower pricing options from online," Peavie said.

Patients can also utilize tools like GoodRx or SingleCare to compare pharmacy prices and find the best available deals.

Peavie expects prices to continue dropping over the next year or two as more weight loss medications enter the market.

This article was written by Taylor Nimmo for the Scripps News Group in Cincinnati.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.