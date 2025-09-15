Apple’s iPhone 17 pre-orders are live, but should you upgrade?

The iPhone 17 is generating a lot of buzz for its slimmer design and advanced capabilities.

The standout feature is the Center Stage front camera, optimized for selfies in any orientation — a response to the more than 500 billion selfies iPhone users took last year.

"So we think it's gonna make people's selfie game even better," said Kaiann Drance, Apple's VP of iPhone marketing.

But are the redesigned camera, improved storage, or new color options enough to justify spending $800 or more on an upgrade?

Should you buy an iPhone 17, or buy a new battery for your old phone?

Consumer reactions are mixed

Patrice Coleman, who owns an iPhone 15, expressed interest in upgrading. But Bella Maynard, who has a 16 Pro Max, plans to hold off.

"Since I just got a new phone, probably not," Maynard said.

In the 2025 iPhone Survey by WalletHub, 59% of consumers say they won't be buying a new phone this year due to tariffs and inflation.

Phone repair might be all you need

For budget-conscious consumers, there are alternatives to costly upgrades. Bashar Alvustani, who owns Wireless Technologies, specializes in extending the life of older phones. He can replace batteries in the iPhone 12 or newer models for less than $100.

"It's a fraction of the cost of the phone, like $75 to $100 to change the battery," Alvustani said.

His shop can also replace cracked screens and repair cameras that are no longer functioning properly.

There are two good reasons to go ahead and buy a new smartphone:



If repairs to a damaged phone cost nearly as much as a new one.

If your phone is no longer supported and no longer gets essential security updates.

Industry analyst Bob O'Donnell from TECHnalysis Research believes the iPhone 17's success will largely depend on which specific model consumers choose.

"I don't know if it'll dramatically move the needle, other than for people who really want that iPhone Air -- super thin phone, right?" O'Donnell said.

For the basic, Pro, or Pro Max models, a simple battery replacement might be enough to keep current phones running smoothly for another year, so you don’t waste your money.

