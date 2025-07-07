Amazon and Walmart launching days-long sales to entice shoppers: How to shop them

Prime Day is no longer a one- or two-day sale to boost sales during the slow month of July. It has become a mega event in recent years.

And this year, Amazon and Walmart are competing for your business this week as they try to top each other with their biggest online sales of the summer.



Amazon’s Prime Day will be the longest event ever — running four days (July 8 through July 11), rather than the usual two.

Walmart, meanwhile, is running a six-day Deals event from July 8 through July 13.

Target is competing with a Circle Week, which it says will focus heavily on back-to-school sales.

Watch as Consumer Reports explains the best way to shop the big sales:

How to get the best deals at Prime Day and Walmart's competing sale

Walmart’s Matt Goans says shoppers will find discounts on everything from school supplies to lawn mowers and electronics.

"These brands are both under $10 right now, they are both on rollback," he said, holding up two pairs of headphones as an example of their electronic deals.

Differences between the sales

You will need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of Amazon's sale, while Walmart’s Deals event is open to all shoppers.

To rival Amazon, Walmart started its own membership program several years ago called Walmart+. Those customers will get access to the sale a day early.



This is also the first year that Walmart will host the sale both in stores and online.

Samantha Gordon, Deals Editor with Consumer Reports, says that shoppers can take advantage of that. “The big box stores you can usually do buy online, pick up in store, which is great,” she says. “You can get same-day pickup in a lot of cases.”



Since both retailers use various third-party online sellers, Gordon advises shoppers to pay attention to who they’re actually buying from.

“The sellers can set their own prices. They can set their own shipping. They can also set their own return policies,” she says.

Another big difference is that Amazon's deals change hourly, so you need to check back frequently to find new sales as they pop up.

Walmart's sale is more traditional, where you can plan your shopping spree in advance, knowing those prices will still be valid when you get to the store.

But many shoppers are looking forward to the challenge.

"You just never know. Today you might be here and it's one price, tomorrow they'll roll it back,” said shopper Ty Levitt.

She’s looking forward to checking out both Prime Day and Walmart’s deals all week.

CLICK HERE for Consumer Reports best deals at Prime Day and other sales this week.

So review your wish list and take advantage of these summer sales, so you don’t waste your money.



