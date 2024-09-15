WATCH LIVE: FBI says Trump was subject of 'an apparent assassination attempt' at his golf club

WATCH LIVE COVERAGE BELOW:

A suspect is in custody after the FBI said former President Donald Trump was the subject of "an apparent assassination attempt" at his golf club near West Palm Beach.

A man with an AK-style rifle pointed the firearm's muzzle into Trump International Golf Club while the former president was playing a round of golf, prompting the U.S. Secret Service to open fire, according to Sheriff Ric Bradshaw.

"[A Secret Service agent] was able to spot this rifle barrel sticking out of the fence and immediately engage that individual," Bradshaw said.

The suspect was about 300 yards to 500 yards away from Trump and hiding in shrubbery while the former president played golf on a nearby hole.

The person dropped the weapon and fled in an SUV. Bradshaw said a witness spotted the suspect "running out of the bushes" and getting into a black Nissan. The sheriff said the witness was able to take a photo of the vehicle and the license plate.

"We were able to get a hit on that vehicle on I-95 as it was headed into Martin County," Bradshaw said.

Deputies later spotted the vehicle and pulled it over, taking a man into custody, the sheriff said. Bradshaw said the witness positively identified the man as the same person he saw running out of the bushes at Trump's golf course.

An AK-style firearm with a scope, two backpacks and a GoPro camera was recovered at the scene near Trump International Golf Club West Palm Beach, according to Bradshaw. No injuries were reported.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office An AK-47-style rifle, two bags and a GoPro were recovered in bushes near Trump International Golf Club near West Palm Beach.

Male Suspect in Custody in Martin County

I-95 North at State Road 714 is back open after hours of closures when the Martin County Sheriff's Office stopped a vehicle and took a suspect into custody believed to be connected to a shooting incident at Trump International in Palm Beach County.

At a Martin County news conference earlier Sunday, Sheriff William Snyder confirmed the apprehension of a vehicle and arrest of a male suspect.

"We got it safely stopped, and got the driver in custody," Snyder said.

Snyder added that the lone driver of the car was not armed when he was taken out of the car, and the FBI is working to get a warrant for the car and bring it back to the Palm Beach County office.

(AP Photo/Stephanie Matat) Sheriff vehicles are pictured near Trump International Golf Club, Sunday. Sept. 15, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Fla., after gunshots were reported in the vicinity of Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump.

The sheriff said the suspect's demeanor was calm, not displaying much emotion and did not question the apprehension.

The name of the suspect has not been released.

Trump's campaign sent this statement out Sunday afternoon following reported gunshots near Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach.

Martin County Sheriff's Office A black SUV was pulled over and a suspect was taken into custody believed to be connected to a shooting incident at Trump International in Palm Beach County.

"President Trump is safe following gunshots in his vicinity. No further details at this time," Steven Cheung, Trump Campaign Communications Director, said in the statement.

The town of Palm Beach has closed South Ocean Blvd from the 2000 block of S. Ocean Blvd. to Southern Boulevard due to police activity in the area.

