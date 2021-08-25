Domestic violence suspect leads chase through Utah, into Idaho

OGDEN, Utah — A man suspected of domestic violence led authorities on a chase Wednesday that began in Ogden and ended across state lines in Idaho.

Police say they received a call after witnesses reported seeing the man physically assault a woman at a West Ogden business before forcing her into a vehicle and fleeing the area just as officers arrived.

After police attempted to stop the suspect with the woman in the vehicle, he led them on a chase that traveled through Ogden on northbound Interstate 15.

During the pursuit, speeds reached up to 110 miles per hour.

Numerous agencies participated in the pursuit, including the Ogden Police Department, Utah Highway Patrol, Tremonton Police, Brigham City Police, and the Box Elder County Sheriff's Office.

The victim was recovered safetly after the suspect was apprehended without incident in southern Idaho.