Debris from Provo water main break damages several cars, businesses

PROVO, Utah — A water main line in downtown Provo ruptured Saturday, sending water and debris all over the street.

The line broke around 2:30 p.m. Saturday at 168 W. Center Street.

WATCH BELOW: Geyser from water main break caught on video

Provo water main break raw video

When it broke, it sent rocks flying through the air, which damaged around 15 cars and several businesses, according to Provo City officials.

The city said the water was shut off to the north side of Center Street between 100 West and Freedom Blvd. as crews worked to repair the line. They announced around 7:40 p.m. that the service was restored.

Eastbound lanes were reopened Saturday evening. Westbound lanes are expected to stay closed until Monday or Tuesday.

The public is asked to avoid the area; however, businesses "outside the impact area" remain open.