Creating the best snack pairing for Super Bowl or Valentine's Day

It's time for fun and celebration!

The biggest football game of the year is this Sunday, February 13th. It's just before Valentine's Day on Monday, February 14th.

No matter which day you celebrate, it's almost guaranteed you'll be surrounded by food.

Wisconsin Cheese offered it snack pairing ideas that are sure to make your watch party, a memorable one.

"Americans are expected to buy 25 million pounds of cheese [this weekend]," says Angie Edge with Wisconsin Cheese.

Edge gave an idea of a Bloody Mary Cheese Board. Deck out your charcuterie board with a wide variety of cheeses like provolone or mozzarella. Then, stack the bloody mary with peppers and cheese to create an epic spicy and sweet combo.

"The key is really to get lots of colors, variety. [Use] different meats to go with your board," says Edge. "Just have some fun with it for your guests."

When it comes to Valentine's Day, Wisconsin Cheese offered its Champagne Swiss Fondue.

"Fondue is a great thing to make for Valentine's Day," says Edge. "It's fun and maybe pair it with some asparagus or pickled vegetables. There are no right rules, so you can just have fun with different dippings."

For more ideas and recipes, visit the Wisconsin Cheese website.