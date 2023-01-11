This company will pay you $1,000 not to drink for Dry January

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If you’re currently participating in Dry January but beginning to lose motivation, we’ve found an incentive that may help you make it through the month.

Herbal adaptogen drink company TranQuini is giving $1,000 to one person who cuts out drinking for a full 31 days. Since we’re already into January, that means you qualify if you haven’t had a drink since December. On the other hand, you’re already unqualified if you’ve sipped since Jan. 1.

Aside from just cutting out alcohol, you’ll also need to be willing to report back via a short online survey on how you felt after the 31 days. You should also share a mocktail recipe that you used to get through the month; this will be a deciding factor on who will be chosen.

To enter, complete the submission form. Fill out sections on why you should be selected and what your favorite mocktail recipe is. You can also upload an optional video. You have until Jan. 31, 2023, to apply.

Adobe

While you do not have to use TranQuini in your mocktail recipe, chances are your application will get noticed more if you do, so you may want to consider creating a drink with one of the beverages.

You can buy TranQuini from the brand’s website and on Amazon, where you’ll find a six-count variety pack for $14.95. Non-alcoholic, sugar-free and vegan, flavors include mixed berries, hibiscus and ginger lemongrass.

If you’re looking for some other non-alcoholic drinks to get you through January, Amazon has a surprising number of options, from canned mocktails to alcohol-free spirits.

You can whip up non-alcoholic mocktails with Seedlip Spice 94, which combines notes of allspice, cardamom and grapefruit. It can be enjoyed alone over ice or combined with ginger ale, tonic water or your favorite mixer.

If you don’t want to make your own drinks, you can instead pick up these canned mocktails from Parch, which are priced at $44.95 for an eight-pack.

The drinks are made with 100% plant-based ingredients including organic Weber’s blue agave, ashwagandha, L-theanine, American ginseng and gamma-aminobutyric acid.

Are you participating in Dry January?

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.