Washington Trust Bank donating 120 toys to Toys for Tots

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Treasure Valley businesses are still collecting donations for the 2022 Toys for Tots campaign.

Every year, Idaho News 6 is proud to partner with local businesses to help bring some holiday joy to children across the Treasure Valley. One of those community partners is Washington Trust Bank.

This year, Washington Trust Bank is celebrating 120 years in business by donating 120 toys to Toys for Tots.

“Giving back to the community is what makes our community stronger,” Regional Manager for Washington Trust Bank Andy Beitia said. “Washington Trust Bank believes strongly in giving back and helping our communities grow and help those that need help.”

You can also help out by donating any new, unused toys in the specially marked Toys for Tots bins at any of the Washington Trust Bank locations in the Valley. All of the toys donated locally, will stay right here in the community to ensure local children enjoy the holiday season.

Toys for Tots

Once donation boxes are collected around December 9-11, the Marines will get to work on sorting the toys and distributing them to families in need ahead of Christmas.

