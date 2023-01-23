The Weinermobile is rolling into town piloted by Boise State alumni

BOISE, Idaho — Boise State alums "Corndog" Clara Adams and her copilot "Chad"der Cheese have been traveling around the country for the last 6 months as drivers of the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile.

They are the first BSU alums to hold the position, and will be rolling into Boise this week in hopes of recruiting next year's hotdoggers on the BSU campus. Stops will also include several Albertsons locations in Boise, Eagle and Meridian.

Oscarmayer.com

The weinermobile will be available at all of the locations at designated times for photo ops and free "Weenie Whistles", a collectors item they've been passing out since 1952.