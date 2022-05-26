Wish Granters SHINE in May

BOISE, Idaho — This month's Shine A Light winner is Wish Granters.

Wish Granters aim to make a positive impact on all terminally ill adults across the state, by granting them wishes. By granting wishes and supporting projects in their local communities, these adults and their loved ones have lasting memories to cherish forever.

"Wish Granters was started in 2010 to grant wishes to terminally ill adults, 18 and older, in Ada and Canyon counties. At this point we've done about 350 wishes, from ages 19 to age 90," said Cherie Coonce, the former president of Wish Granters.

On Memorial Day, the nonprofit is holding a fund raising event at Indian Creek Winery. Visitors can sample beer, enjoy food trucks and bid on auction items that will support the cause of Wish Granters. The fundraiser runs from 12-4 p.m., and you can purchase tickets here.

Thanks to Diamond Heating and Cooling for sponsoring our award program.

If you feel you know of a person or business who should be considered for the award nominate them! So we can continue to Shine a Light on those deserving people and organizations in the Treasure Valley.