BOISE, Idaho — This month’s winner of the Shine A Light Award is Vaun Stringam of Nampa.

Vaun has helped countless people with critical needs. She manages the Salvation Army Food Pantry and its volunteer team. Vaun is also involved with Project Ruth, a local service group.

Thanks to Diamond Heating and Cooling for sponsoring our award program. And please, keep the nominations coming so we can continue to Shine A Light!