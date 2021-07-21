This Month’s Shine a Light Award Winners are Keeping The Treasure Valley Cool

BOISE, Idaho — This month we're doing something different for our Shine a Light Award Winner. With all of the extreme heat, we want to take a moment to recognize some of the organizations that have opened their doors as cooling stations this summer.

Those include:

Nampa Rec Center

Cathedral of the Rockies

Boise Public Library

Boise Rescue Mission

Big Box Outlet

Linen Building

Interfaith Sanctuary

Caldwell Senior Center

Nampa City Hall

Corpus Christi House

Caldwell Veterans Memorial Hall

Caldwell Public Library

Thank you once again to all of the organizations who are opening their doors to help people escape the heat!

Diamond Heating and Cooling is proud to present the Shine A Light Award. They’re grateful for all the nominations.

To nominate those in the community that you think deserve recognition please go here! We would love to see those who go above and beyond to make our community a better place to live.