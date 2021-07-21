This Month’s Shine a Light Award Winners are Keeping The Treasure Valley Cool

BOISE, Idaho — This month we're doing something different for our Shine a Light Award Winner. With all of the extreme heat, we want to take a moment to recognize some of the organizations that have opened their doors as cooling stations this summer.
Those include:
Nampa Rec Center
Cathedral of the Rockies
Boise Public Library
Boise Rescue Mission
Big Box Outlet
Linen Building
Interfaith Sanctuary
Caldwell Senior Center
Nampa City Hall
Corpus Christi House
Caldwell Veterans Memorial Hall
Caldwell Public Library
Thank you once again to all of the organizations who are opening their doors to help people escape the heat!
Diamond Heating and Cooling is proud to present the Shine A Light Award. They’re grateful for all the nominations.
To nominate those in the community that you think deserve recognition please go here! We would love to see those who go above and beyond to make our community a better place to live.