The Assistance League of Boise is June’s Shine a Light Award Winner!

BOISE, Idaho — Since 1980 the League has helped countless people in our community live better lives. The non-profit, which raises money through their thrift store in Garden City has donated new clothing to local students and new moms. They also help young people who age out of foster care, as well as off hearing aids and wigs to people in need.

Our mission has always been to serve the under-served youth in this community. As you know that number is increasing, and our ten philanthropies are designed to help them and are funded primarily through the sales of our thrift shop. Lynn Mounier - Assistance League of Boise

