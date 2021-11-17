Steve Green Shines in the Month of November

BOISE, Idaho —

This months winner of the Shine a Light Award is Steve Green of Star.

People who nominated Steve tell us he is always volunteering and donating money to help people in need. His family owns an auto business and he has been known to help people pay their bills when they can't afford them. He is also a regular at the Star Cafe where he event sometimes pays everyone's tab.

A great example to all of us to be more like Steve when we can.

Thanks to Diamond Heating & Cooling for sponsoring our award program and please keep the nominations coming in!