So Good! shines as July's Shine a Light award recipient

BOISE, Idaho — So Good! shines as the July 2022 Shine a Light winner for their support of local veterans during the pandemic.

So Good! started by making video carts for veterans in the VA home so they could do zoom calls and talk to their families remotely.

Now, the nonprofit gathers coffee trucks and food trucks for first responders and healthcare workers, and in the fall, during the school year, they provide lunches for teachers in the West Ada and Boise school districts.

"I had food truck buddies who were like 'what do we do?' and I thought 'this will be a great opportunity to help someone else.' so we paid for the lunches and we just showed up to different places and took care of the bill," said So Good's Parker Harger.

You can find more information about this nonprofit at sogood-life.com or follow them on Facebook and Instagram.