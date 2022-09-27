Shining a light on Mini Joys nonprofit

BOISE, Idaho — This month's winner Mini Joys is a nonprofit working with miniature horses to bring people joy.

"We use five miniature horses, sassy little donkey and four little goat friends to bring a lot of joy and hope to those that are struggling, those that are facing different challenges," said Director Laurie Bell.

Bell said they work with a lot of nonprofit groups and offer different learning tools.

"Sometimes they do have a speech therapist, like in the schools or an occupational therapist or recreational therapist, but we offer just the tools to learning and working with the horses and teaching life lessons," Bell said.

