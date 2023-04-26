Shine A Light honors Rays for Rare

BOISE, Idaho — Nicole Sanchez talks with founder, Megan Schomer, who started the non-profit organization Rays for Rare in memory of her son.

Rays for Rare offers support to medically fragile families, extending services for families after they return home from the hospital, including House Cleaning, Lawn Care, Support Groups, etc.

Rays for Rare is currently serving over 170 families in the Treasure Valley, and is the April winner of Diamond Heating, Plumbing, Cooling and Electric's Shine the Light award.