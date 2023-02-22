Shine A Light honors Mary Danilson

BOISE, Idaho — This month's winner of the Shine A Light award is senior lifetime volunteer, Mary Danilson. Although residents of the Parma Senior Center better know her as either 'The Donut Lady' or 'The Bread Lady'.

Mary has made a commitment to volunteering for many non-profit organizations for the past 70 years. In her current role, she delivers donuts, bread and other goodies twice a week to the senior center.

Mary's volunteer career began in 1953, when her husband was a member of the National Guard and she took her spot in the Women's Auxiliary. What started out as simply helping young men fix their uniforms turned into a lifetime of doing her part for others.

Including the Red Cross, The Elks, hospices and churches, Mary has racked up quite the resume and reputation for volunteer work.

Thank you for all that you do, Mary, and for spotlighting the importance of volunteers and non-profits in our communities.