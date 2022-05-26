Trauma Intervention Program wins Shine a Light in February

BOISE, Idaho — This month's winner of the Shine a Light award is the Trauma Intervention Program of the Treasure Valley.

The TIP of Treasure Valley is a group of highly-trained civilian volunteers who partner with local law enforcement to provide emotional and practical support to tragedy survivors.

"Oftentimes somebody has witnessed something horrific and we're there to support them," said executive director Kymber Neal-Jenkins.

