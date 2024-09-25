September Shines a Light on Camp Hope's Angela Weekes

BOISE, Idaho — Angela Weekes, a retired Nampa Police detective and volunteer with Camp Hope, is the September recipient of the Shine a Light award.

Angela volunteers 20 hours a week as the foundation board president for the Nampa Family Justice Center and helped bring Camp Hope to Idaho. Camp Hope is a week-long therapeutic camp for children and teens who have been impacted by child or domestic abuse.

Angela says that after retirement she recognized the need to continue working to close gaps for kids in the community. You can learn more about the Family Justice Center and Camp Hope, including ways to get involved, at fjcfoundationidaho.org.