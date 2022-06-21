Watch
Reusuem Educational shines in community as June winner

Posted at 4:43 PM, Jun 21, 2022
BOISE, Idaho — The Reusuem Educational shines as the June 2022 Shine a Light winner for their work integrating STEM into their community.

The nonprofit works with under-served kids in the area with the goal of bringing STEM into their lives.

"We run a store, we run workshops and classes and we teach children about science, technology, engineering and math," Executive Director Steve Rodoletz said.

Reusuem Educational will be offering free workshops over the summer for the kids and thanks to a grant.

