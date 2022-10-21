Purses With a Purpose wins October's Shine a Light award

BOISE, Idaho — Purses With a Purpose is the October winner of the Shine a Light award for their work helping women and teens in the community.

The organization reaches out to women in domestic violence shelters, women's prisons and homeless teens in high school to give them purses full of helpful items.

"We put a lot of necessities in the purses, but we also put items in there that we get donated. We do not waste anything," said Purpose With a Purpose founder Launee Wolverton.

The organization started with just 42 purses back in 2019. Now they are stuffing more than 400 purses for women across the community.

"A young lady wrote on a piece of paper, 'Thank you so much for this beautiful purse that I can carry around to help me look beautiful on the outside,' while she's picking up pieces on the inside," said Wolverton.

You can find out more information on the organization on the Purses With a Purpose website.