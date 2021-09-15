Watch
Our Healthcare Workers SHINE in the Month of September

Posted at 3:49 AM, Sep 15, 2021
BOISE, Idaho — This months Shine a Light award is a tribute to all healthcare workers.

We know these are trying times and we are so grateful to everyone working in healthcare. Doctors, nurses, support staff, firefighters and paramedics thank you for doing what you do week in and week out, we appreciate you!

Special thanks to Diamond Heating and Cooling for sponsoring our award programs, and please keep the nominations coming in so we can continue to Shine a Light!

Do you know someone in the community doing great work? do us a favor and click this link, and nominate those people who you think are most deserving.

