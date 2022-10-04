Organization supporting veterans mental health wins September Shine a Light award

BOISE, Idaho — Ride for 22 is the September winner of the Shine a Light award for their work supporting veterans mental health.

The organization helps families left behind from veteran suicide and works to raise awareness of the issue, said Co-founder Doug Knehr.

"We like to try to compile as much resources as we can for veterans to get help instead of just having them stuck with going to one place they have multiple places they can go to," he said. "It's just really getting awareness out there and we travel around as much as we can."

More information is available on the Ride for 22 Facebook page.