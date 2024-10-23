Watch Now
October Shines a Light on Fermin Figueroa

Fermin Figueroa is the October recipient of the Shine a Light award.
NAMPA, Idaho — Fermin Figueroa, owner of Level Up Barber and Beauty in Nampa, is the October recipient of the Shine a Light award.

Fermin and his team of barbers regularly give away free haircuts to those in the community who may otherwise not have access. Each year, the team goes around the community before school starts, offering free back-to-school haircuts.

Fermin says he wants to put a smile on kids' faces and help them have a good first day of school. This year alone, Fermin and his team have already provided more than 1,000 free haircuts to the community.

