Miss. Courtney's 5th Grade Class Shines in May

NAMPA, Idaho — This month's winner of the Shine a Light award is Miss. Courtney's 5th Grade Class at the Nampa Online Virtual Academy (NOVA).

When the class heard that some students were struggling with food, they came together and collected over two thousands dollars worth of snacks, and then donated that food to more than 10 different schools.

We’re grateful to Diamond Heating and Cooling for sponsoring the Shine A Light Award program! Please keep the nominations coming so we can continue to Shine A Light.