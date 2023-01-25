Melissa Nelson wins January's Shine A Light Award for Community Kindness Movement

POCATELLO, Idaho — Melissa Nelson founded Community Kindness Movement in Pocatello in 2015 and is this month's recipient of the Shine A Light Award.

Community Kindness Movement is a non-profit in schools aimed at preventing bullying and suicide by spreading the message that kindness matters.

Nelson started the movement after her daughter was bullied in school and she decided to do something about it. The first act of kindness began with 26 single yellow roses anonymously sent to several students and teachers.

Today, the program is in 52 schools statewide.

With the help of local business sponsors, parent donations, PTO/PTA funds, and school grants, CKM has funded over 32,000 yellow 'Kindness Begins with Me' shirts over eight years. Shirts are delivered to each student and teacher at participating schools.

New shirts are offered every year for students to wear on #KindnessThursdays.

For more information go to the Community Kindness Movement website.