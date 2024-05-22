May Shines a Light on community volunteer David Shriver

BOISE, Idaho — David Shriver, a volunteer supporting the Idaho community in many ways, is the May recipient of the Shine a Light award.

David helps his community by volunteering at local dog pounds, assisting elderly neighbors with heavy lifting, collecting donations for the local church, and assisting with other community programs.

David also assists with the local police department in their December food collections every year. He says that volunteering is just the thing to do to help people in need.