March Shines a Light on Tom Schroeder

BOISE, Idaho — Tom Schroeder, a member of Idaho Adaptive Sports, is the March recipient of the Shine a Light award.

"One of the things my son and I are big on is that we like to see the smiles on their face," Tom said. "Those smiles are genuine, they're for real."

His son, Tommy Schroeder, says that Tom saw a need in the community and saw how much wheelchair sports impacted his life, so he wanted to do his part and help provide a similar opportunity for others.

"Sports makes people active in life. It makes them realize that they don't have a disability anymore," Tom said.