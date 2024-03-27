March Shines a Light on Belong Co.

BOISE, Idaho — Kendall Peake, founder and president of Belong Co., is the March recipient of the Shine A Light award.

Peake is being honored for starting a non-profit supporting adults with disabilities through social events and employment opportunities.

Belong Co. runs a coffee cart that employs 6 adults with disabilities, with plans for an ice cream cart in the near future. The carts can be seen at public social events like the Eagle Market and the Green Acres Food Truck Park, but Belong Co. can also be hired to serve private events.

Belong Co. also provides free social events twice per month for adults with disabilities, ranging from smaller-scale hangouts at coffee shops to huge prom-style events at the JUMP building in Boise. Peake says the events are "creating a community and friendships for people to belong."

