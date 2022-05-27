Local educator shines as April award recipient

BOISE, Idaho — The April Shine a Light winner is Vince Taylor with Pathways in Education.

Pathways in Education in Nampa is a public charter school that "considers the unique needs of every student, allowing access to small group classes, guided independent study, online courses, and experiential learning, to address each student's individual strengths and needs," according to the website.

Taylor, a teacher at the school, specifically works with students who may have dropped out of school.

"I want to be resilient, I want to have tenacious commitment to make sure these students are supported," Taylor said.

Thanks to Diamond Heating and Cooling for sponsoring our award program.

If you feel you know of a person or business who should be considered for the award nominate them so we can continue to Shine a Light on those deserving people and organizations in the Treasure Valley.