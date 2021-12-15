Watch
Kathy is the angel we need in December

Kathy Figueredo of the Elmore County Domestic Violence Council is this month's Shine a Light winner.
Posted at 4:00 AM, Dec 15, 2021
BOISE, Idaho — This months winner of the Shine a Light award is Kathy Figueredo.

Kathy has been helping people escape domestic violence for many years through the Elmore County Domestic Violence Council. She has also faced tragedy in her own family and uses that experience to help others. A true gem in the community.

Remember if you or a loved one are experiencing a crisis you can call our states help line at 211 or text at 898211

If you feel you know of a person or business who should be considered for the award nominate them! So we can continue to Shine a Light on those deserving people and organizations in the Treasure Valley.

