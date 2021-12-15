Kathy is the angel we need in December

BOISE, Idaho — This months winner of the Shine a Light award is Kathy Figueredo.

Kathy has been helping people escape domestic violence for many years through the Elmore County Domestic Violence Council. She has also faced tragedy in her own family and uses that experience to help others. A true gem in the community.

Remember if you or a loved one are experiencing a crisis you can call our states help line at 211 or text at 898211

Thanks to Diamond Heating and Cooling for sponsoring our award program

If you feel you know of a person or business who should be considered for the award nominate them! So we can continue to Shine a Light on those deserving people and organizations in the Treasure Valley.