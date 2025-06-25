June Shines a Light on Rolling Tomato

BOISE, Idaho — Rolling Tomato, a local food recovery nonprofit, is the June recipient of the Shine a Light award.

The Boise-based nonprofit works to reduce food waste while simultaneously feeding the community by recovering excess produce and prepared foods from commercial kitchens. They distribute these recovered foods to recipient organizations, including shelters, residential homes, senior centers, and more.

"Our work is very important because it saves food that would normally go to the landfill, and we divert it to the people in our community," said volunteer Kaylene Bishop.

Julie D'Agostino, founder of Rolling Tomato, says that one of the recipient organizations was able to reduce its food budget by 30% in 2024 thanks to the recovered food.

"Working with other nonprofit organizations is a great way for us to actually get the food distributed quickly to a lot of people," D'Agostino said.