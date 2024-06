BOISE, Idaho — Amalia Farrow Neiwirth started working as the Boise Pet Helper at the age of 11 to support those having difficulties taking care of their pets.

On Mondays from 5-6 pm at Rhodes Skate Park, Amalia brings food, toys, and other necessary pet supplies to help community members with pets.

Amalia relies in part on donations from the community, you can find out how to help her support the community on the Boise Ped Helper Facebook and Instagram pages.