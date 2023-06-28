June Shine A Light recipient, Michelle Glaze

BOISE, Idaho — Animal lover and advocate, Michelle Glaze, is the June winner of the Diamond Heating Air Plumbing and Electric Shine A Light award, recognizing her efforts and contributions to the community.

Glaze has a passion for animals, helping with rescues, reuniting lost pets with their owners, and even providing food for animals in need.

If you want to help with the program, or in need of assistance with your pet, you can send an e-mail to LoveAndPeaceForPaws@gmail.com or aLittleGlaze@gmail.com

Congratulations, Michelle, for doing great things for your community and making Idaho a better place to live.