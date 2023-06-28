Watch Now
June Shine A Light recipient, Michelle Glaze

Glaze is an animal lover, helping her community as an advocate for paws
Shine A Light spotlights June recipient Michelle Glaze, working for her community as an advocate for animal rescue.
Posted at 10:02 AM, Jun 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-28 12:04:44-04

BOISE, Idaho — Animal lover and advocate, Michelle Glaze, is the June winner of the Diamond Heating Air Plumbing and Electric Shine A Light award, recognizing her efforts and contributions to the community.

Glaze has a passion for animals, helping with rescues, reuniting lost pets with their owners, and even providing food for animals in need.

If you want to help with the program, or in need of assistance with your pet, you can send an e-mail to LoveAndPeaceForPaws@gmail.com or aLittleGlaze@gmail.com

Congratulations, Michelle, for doing great things for your community and making Idaho a better place to live.

