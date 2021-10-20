Watch
June Pugmire Shines in the Month of October

June Pugmire is October's Shine a Light winner.
Posted at 4:00 AM, Oct 20, 2021
BOISE, Idaho — This month's winner of the Shine a Light Award is June Pugmire!

June started a non-profit called "Wa22riors Never Forgotten" which makes blankets for families of lost loved ones. What makes them extra special is that they have photos on them. She also volunteers at the Caldwell Veteran's Garden.

