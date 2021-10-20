June Pugmire Shines in the Month of October

BOISE, Idaho — This month's winner of the Shine a Light Award is June Pugmire!

June started a non-profit called "Wa22riors Never Forgotten" which makes blankets for families of lost loved ones. What makes them extra special is that they have photos on them. She also volunteers at the Caldwell Veteran's Garden.

Thanks to Diamond Heating and Cooling for sponsoring our award program, and please keep the nominations coming in!

Click this link to Nominate someone who you think deserves to be recognized