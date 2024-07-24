Watch Now
CommunityIdaho News 6 Shine a Light

Actions

July Shines a Light on HAM Radio Teacher Tom Mattus

Posted at 12:50 PM, Jul 24, 2024

BOISE, Idaho — Tom Mattus, a HAM radio teacher assisting people on their journey to get their HAM radio license, is the July recipient of the Shine a Light award.

Tom is the president of the Boise County Amateur Radio Club. He's helped over 200 community members of all ages get and upgrade their FCC HAM radio license in the last 15 years.

Tom says working with HAM radio is a fun hobby and also a community service. He says helping new enthusiasts is his way of giving back in place of those that helped him learn about the hobby.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Idaho News 6 Shine a Light

Idaho News 6 Shine A Light: Nominate someone to be recognized

7:59 AM, Mar 27, 2024