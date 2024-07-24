July Shines a Light on HAM Radio Teacher Tom Mattus

BOISE, Idaho — Tom Mattus, a HAM radio teacher assisting people on their journey to get their HAM radio license, is the July recipient of the Shine a Light award.

Tom is the president of the Boise County Amateur Radio Club. He's helped over 200 community members of all ages get and upgrade their FCC HAM radio license in the last 15 years.

Tom says working with HAM radio is a fun hobby and also a community service. He says helping new enthusiasts is his way of giving back in place of those that helped him learn about the hobby.