2C Kitchen Collective is the July recipient of Idaho News 6's Shine a Light Award.

The Nampa-based organization provides free meals, hygiene kits, first aid kits and other supplies to people in need. Whether someone is experiencing homelessness or simply needs a little extra help making ends meet, the organization serves anyone who comes by — no questions asked.

Volunteer Grace Collins said the organization has recently seen more families seeking assistance, making community support more important than ever.

WATCH: See how 2C Kitchen Collective is helping neighbors across the Treasure Valley

July Shines a Light on 2C Kitchen Collective

"Lately we've been seeing more families than we used to, which is heartbreaking, but it is also very fulfilling knowing that the community members are stepping up to provide more meals and more resources," Collins said.

2C Kitchen Collective relies on volunteers and donations to continue its work. Community members can support the organization by donating survival supplies, preparing meals, serving food or helping hand out essential items.

"If you think there's a way you can help, I guarantee you will be able to," Collins said.