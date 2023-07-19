Watch Now
July Shine A Light award goes to Literacy Advocate Sherri Hironaka

Retired educator continues to promote the importance of reading for children
Shine A Light honors Library advocate Sherri Hironaka for the work she does promoting literacy for children.
Posted at 6:00 AM, Jul 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-19 08:00:01-04

BOISE, Idaho — The July Shine A Light Award was given to Literary Advocate Sherri Hironaka.

After spending 30 years in the education profession, both as a teacher and principal, Sherri Hironaka continues to dedicate her time to promoting children's literacy and helping to change their lives for the future.

Being a lover of books herself, Hironaka continues to volunteer in the library and has joined Friends of the Library sponsoring Book Drives, Give-a-ways, and anything else she can do to promote literacy.

