July Shine A Light award goes to Literacy Advocate Sherri Hironaka

BOISE, Idaho — The July Shine A Light Award was given to Literary Advocate Sherri Hironaka.

After spending 30 years in the education profession, both as a teacher and principal, Sherri Hironaka continues to dedicate her time to promoting children's literacy and helping to change their lives for the future.

Being a lover of books herself, Hironaka continues to volunteer in the library and has joined Friends of the Library sponsoring Book Drives, Give-a-ways, and anything else she can do to promote literacy.