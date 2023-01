MERIDIAN, Idaho — Joan and Doug Johnson with Coldwell Banker in Meridian are December's Shine A Light Award recipients.

Joan and Doug organized a drive to give every child at Meridian Elementary School a Christmas gift. In order to make that a reality, they along with Coldwell Banker organized a "bake sale" style auction to fundraise money to purchase a new pair of pajamas along with a new book for every student.

That fundraiser raised nearly $9,000 and supplied gifts for nearly 460 children.