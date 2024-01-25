January Shines a Light on the Dick Eardley Boise Senior Center

BOISE, Idaho — Debbie DeVries of the Dick Eardley Boise Senior Center is the January recipient of the Shine A Light award.

The Dick Eardley Senior Center is dedicated to improving the health and well-being of older adults in our community. They provide lunches, classes, educational sessions and a place to meet new people.

DeVries says that she has been volunteering at the Dick Eardley Boise Senior Center for just over 11 years. "I want them to feel loved and I want them to feel like somebody cares," says DeVries. "If they come in the dining room and they're not smiling, I want to see them smile. If I have to hold her hand or give them a hug to let them know they count, I'll do that."

