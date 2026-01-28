January Shines a Light on Idaho2Fly, supporting men with cancer

BOISE, Idaho — Hope, resilience, community— in many ways, those words are antithetical to many people's experience with cancer. But at Idaho2Fly, they are the foundations of an organization that provides Idaho men with a way to cope with their disease.

Each year, Idaho2Fly offers expense-paid fly fishing retreats across the Gem State so that Idaho men suffering from cancer can swap dreary doctor's visits for the chance to catch the fish of a lifetime.

"Cancer preys on your mind. And if you can get it away and put it in a box and only open that box when you gotta go see the doctor— sometimes that's the best thing," says Steve Drabek, Idaho2Fly President.

See how Idaho2Fly provides an escape for men suffering from cancer

Shine a Light - Idaho2Fly

"Being out on a stream, in nature, having to watch a fly, looking for fish, studying bugs— at that point, they can't think of their cancer at the same time," explains Dr. Robert Calhoun, Idaho2Fly Director of Facilitation. "We dispel the myth that men don't have the ability to communicate their emotions."

From biweekly coffee gatherings to full-day fly fishing excursions, Idaho2Fly makes it their mission "to support, educate and help men with cancer rise above their disease."

Learn More: Idaho2Fly | Supporting Men With Cancer