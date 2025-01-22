January Shines a Light on Angie Hensley

PARMA, Idaho — Angie Hensley, a cook at the Parma Senior Center, is the January recipient of the Shine a Light award.

"Everybody gets thought of and these people don't get that," Hensley said. "Many have outlived their families, they've outlived their children, they have no one but here."

Kathy Ferris, who nominated Hensley, mentioned that often "people that go out of their way and have such a huge heart are just kind of overlooked." She added, "We just couldn't overlook Angie. She is just such an amazing lady and she's doing it for this facility, for these people."

"We feed them, we do bingo, we do events," Hensley said. "We try to include them in everything our community has to offer. It's five days a week, 365 days a year. We go out of our way to make sure they have everything they could possibly need."